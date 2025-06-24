UP CM performs rituals ahead of Central Regional Council meeting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his Tuesday morning with a spiritual sojourn in Varanasi, offering prayers for the well-being of the people at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

He then proceeded to the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, where he paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman amidst resonant chants and Vedic rituals, participating in the traditional aarti with deep reverence.

CM Adityanath began his two-day trip to Varanasi o n Monday with a visit to the Kaal Bhairav Temple — known as the ‘Kotwal of Kashi’ — where he paid obeisance as per ritual tradition.

Continuing his spiritual engagements today, the Chief Minister reached the sanctum sanctorum of Kashi Vishwanath Dham at dawn. Performing the sacred Shodashopachar puja, he prayed for peace and prosperity in the state.

Notably, the meeting of the Central Regional Council is scheduled for today at the Hotel Taj. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will take part in the meeting.

