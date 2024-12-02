UP: CM orders 3rd-party verification for Jal Jeevan Mission, stresses quality and timely execution

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated a third-party audit for the Har Ghar Nal Yojana under the Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasizing quality assurance and timely execution.

While reviewing the program’s progress on Monday, the Chief Minister cautioned against any lapses in public welfare initiatives. He stressed the prompt restoration of damaged roads and urged public representatives to provide necessary guidance.

He directed the appointment of nodal officers for each project to ensure effective coordination with local public representatives and timely completion. He also emphasized that departmental officers’ accountability would be evaluated based on their adherence to these directives.

Advertisement

Highlighting the mission’s core objective, the Chief Minister reiterated the need to deliver pure drinking water consistently to every household. He underscored the importance of third-party verification to ensure quality and adherence to deadlines.

The review focused on Jal Jeevan Mission projects across Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions.

During the discussion on community contributions, it was reported that 40,951 projects have been approved with a total cost of Rs 1,52,521.82 crore. This includes Rs 71,714.68 crore each from central and state contributions, along with Rs 9,092.42 crore from community contributions for village infrastructure.

The solar-based nature of most projects has increased costs by Rs 13,344 crore; however, an additional Rs 6,338 crore will be received from the central government. Notably, the state is projected to save around Rs 1 lakh crore in maintenance and operations over the plan period.

Additionally, 33,229 schemes in Uttar Pradesh are powered by solar energy, supported by approximately 900 MW of installed solar panels. Recognized by the central government as a best practice, these solar projects are expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions by about 13 lakh metric tons annually.

The meeting was attended by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of State Ramkesh Nishad, and other senior officials.