UP CM meets Ayodhya rape victim’s mother, says culprits will not be spared

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the mother of the Ayodhya rape victim that the government is committed to delivering justice.

During their Friday meeting at his official residence, the CM promised that those responsible for the brutal crime would face strict action.

The victim’s mother, who demanded the death penalty for the perpetrators, expressed confidence in the CM’s commitment to justice.

Additionally, Adityanath assured her that the properties of the accused, Samajwadi Party leader Moin Khan, would be investigated and that any illegal properties would be demolished. Bikapur MLA Amit Singh Chauhan was also present at the meeting.

In the disgraceful incident that occurred in the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya, SP leader Moin Khan and his servant are accused of raping and blackmailing a 12-year-old girl from a backward class.

Moin Khan is reportedly close to SP MP Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad. Just a day earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep displeasure while addressing the matter in the assembly. He strongly condemned the Samajwadi Party leaders for showing leniency towards the accused.

After meeting with the victim’s mother on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to make special arrangements for the girl’s health and safety.

He also directed Anita Agarwal, a member of the State Child Rights Protection Commission, to visit the rape victim at Ayodhya District Women’s Hospital.

Upon arriving in Ayodhya, Agarwal inquired about the girl’s condition, held a special meeting with her family, and assured them of justice. She condemned the brutality inflicted on the 12-year-old, highlighting that the girl was lured and assaulted while working in the fields.

Agarwal emphasized that strict action is being taken to ensure the culprits face the harshest punishment. “The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police have also assured us of this,” she said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prioritizes a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ towards crimes against women. Recently, he criticized the Samajwadi Party for their leniency towards such crimes, recalling that during their government, rapists were excused as ‘they are boys and boys make mistakes.’

In contrast, the strict policies of the Yogi administration have led to a significant reduction in crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the state has seen a 17.43 per cent decrease in dowry deaths, a 25.30% reduction in rapes, a 16.56 per cent drop in cases of sexual harrasment, and a 0.17 per cent decrease in kidnappings.

From 2017 to 2022, Uttar Pradesh has performed better than the national average, with states like Telangana, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Maharashtra recording higher increases in crimes against women.

In terms of rape, UP ranks 24th, and in sexual harassment cases, it ranks 17th, indicating that 16 other states have higher incidences of crimes against women.

On the other hand, Commission member Anita Agarwal directed the Chief Medical Officer to transfer the victim from the general ward to a private ward and to restrict access to unauthorized visitors.

She instructed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to implement stringent security measures at the district hospital and the victim’s residence to ensure her safety.