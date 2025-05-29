UP CM inaugurates exhibition honouring Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, hails her legacy as a beacon of social harmony and good governance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a grand exhibition at GPO Park, Lucknow, organized under the ‘Punyashlok’ Pujya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Tricentenary Year Memorial Campaign–2025.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister described the life and contributions of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar as a timeless source of inspiration for Indian society.

He stated that the exhibition would educate the people of Uttar Pradesh about Lokmata’s significant contributions and provide an opportunity to draw inspiration from her exemplary work in promoting social harmony, national unity, and public welfare.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the past is not merely meant to be studied but reflected upon and learned from. He asserted that it is our responsibility to correct historical missteps and embrace the glorious chapters of our history as ideals.

He noted that this exhibition on the life of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar offers a valuable opportunity for introspection. Her nationwide vision, he added, established her as a remarkable symbol of good governance, security, and public order. Her era stands as a living testament to Indian womanhood, social justice, and service to the people.

The CM further remarked that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a renaissance of its cultural heritage and ancient values. He expressed satisfaction that consistent efforts are being made to bring the lives and legacies of the nation’s great personalities closer to the people.

He added, “As part of this mission, Uttar Pradesh is hosting a series of events from May 21 to 31 — including seminars, essay competitions, exhibitions, drama series, and folk music programs — under the ‘Punyashlok’ Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Janm Trishatabdi Varsh Smriti Abhiyan.”

The Chief Minister noted that although we did not witness Lokmata Ahilyabai’s era first hand, over the past 11 years we have seen a living reflection of her ideals in the governance model of Prime Minister Modi. He said, “From Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Kedarnath, from Muktinath in Nepal to Somnath, and from Mahakal to Rameswaram — efforts to reconnect with India’s spiritual and cultural heritage are evident under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.”

Highlighting India’s progress, CM Yogi stated that today’s India is not only a nation of ideas but also a vibrant example of infrastructure-led development. He added, “With the expansion of highways, expressways, rail networks, metro systems, rapid rail corridors, airways, and waterways, a new image of India is emerging. The health sector has also undergone a transformative change — while the country had only one AIIMS for decades after Independence, six more were built under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and now 23 additional AIIMS have been established under Prime Minister Modi, presenting a modern model of healthcare.”

He further stated that the nation is steadily advancing toward the goal of ‘One District, One Medical College,’ and that the National Education Policy is proving to be a milestone in transforming the education sector.

He continued, “Numerous welfare schemes are benefiting farmers, the poor, labourers, youth, and women. Initiatives such as the distribution of 10 crore gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, construction of 12 crore toilets, issuance of 50 crore Ayushman health cards, and provision of free ration to 80 crore people since the COVID-19 pandemic clearly indicate a new era of good governance, security, and public service under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.”

Before his address, the Chief Minister visited the exhibition, which showcases various themes from Lokmata’s era — including her contributions to agriculture, women’s empowerment, business, justice, administration, compassion, prosperity, and equality.

After viewing the exhibits, the Chief Minister commended the organizers and urged the people of the state to draw inspiration from Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar’s ideals and actively contribute to the nation’s ongoing development journey.

The program was attended by BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, State Organisation General Secretary Dharampal Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Cooperation Minister JPS Rathore, and other public representatives and dignitaries.