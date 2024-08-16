UP CM congratulates ISRO on successful SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated the entire team behind ISRO’s successful SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in this achievement.

The CM also highlighted the accomplishments of ISRO’s scientists and praised their success through his social media accounts.

He wrote on X on Friday: “Many congratulations to ISRO and our dedicated scientists on the successful completion of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission! This milestone marks a significant leap forward in India’s space endeavors, ushering in a new era of innovation and achievement. Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his visionary leadership, which continues to propel India’s space program to new heights. Best wishes to Team ISRO for continued success and more groundbreaking accomplishments in the future!.”

Advertisement