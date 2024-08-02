UP CM congratulates Indian hockey team on its historic victory against Australia at Paris Olympics-2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team on their historic victory at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The team triumphed over Australia 3-2 in their final group match on Friday, marking India’s first Olympic win against Australia in 52 years. The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the team and the nation, expressing his hope that their winning streak continues.

On his X handle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, “The Indian hockey team created history. After a wait of 52 years, the Indian hockey team has won over Australia for the first time in the Olympics. Hearty congratulations to all the players and the countrymen. This historic victory belongs to every Indian. May this sequence of victory continue like this. Jai Hind.”

This victory is noteworthy as it marks the first time in 52 years that India has defeated Australia in the Olympics. The Indian team, having already secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics, now has an increased chance of winning a medal for the second consecutive time.