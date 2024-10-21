UP CM announces 70% hike in police uniform allowance, Rs 10 crore boost in next fiscal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced 70 per cent increase in police uniform allowance, 25 per cent hike in accommodation allowance for constables residing in barracks, Rs 10 crore boost in the next financial year’s budget to enhance training, diet, and other facilities for police officers participating in national and international sports competitions.

He was speaking on the occasion of Police Smriti Diwas.

The state government will incur an expenditure of Rs 115 crore for these initiatives.

Adityanath also announced a Rs 1,380 crore corpus fund for the upkeep of multi-storey police housing and administrative buildings.

Additionally, approval was granted to levy a proposed fee for expenses incurred by the police force during international events, which will be managed by the Director General of Police and governed under the proposed corpus fund rules.

The chief minister said financial assistance amounting to Rs 36.2 crore has been provided to the families of 115 martyred police personnel from Uttar Pradesh serving in the Central Paramilitary Forces and Indian Police Services.

He further stated that Rs 3.5 crore was allocated for the welfare and comfort of police personnel posted in various districts, and Rs 4 crore was earmarked for general welfare initiatives. Additionally, Rs 30.56 lakh was used to settle 2,66 medical reimbursement claims for active and retired police personnel and their dependents.

CM Yogi also highlighted that Rs 12.6 crore was approved for 312 medical reimbursement cases exceeding Rs 5 lakh, Rs 5.05 crore as advance loans for the treatment of serious illnesses affecting 135 police personnel and their families, and Rs 9.08 crore to support the dependents of 306 deceased police officers under the Jeevan Bima Yojana.

Furthermore, Rs 31.16 lakh was spent on cashless treatments for police personnel and their dependents, while Rs 53.3 lakh in scholarships was awarded to 205 meritorious students of police families through the Education Fund.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that on Republic Day and Independence Day, the President conferred four Police Medals for Distinguished Services and 110 Police Medals for Long Commendable Services on various officers and employees.

Additionally, 1,013 police personnel received the ‘Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak,’ while 729 were awarded the ‘Utkrisht Sewa Padak’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Furthermore, three gazetted officers and employees were honored with the Mukhyamantri Utkrisht Seva Police Padak.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that since 2017, over 154,000 recruitments have been made across various positions in the state’s Police department, including more than 22,000 women personnel.

Additionally, more than 141,000 personnel have been promoted to various gazetted posts, and the recruitment process is currently underway for over 60,000 positions, he informed.

To enhance women’s safety, dedicated women’s beats and help desks were set up in every police station across the state. A total of 10,378 women beats were allocated, and 15,130 women police personnel were appointed in all districts. Additionally, more than 11.71 lakh CCTVs were installed as part of Operation Trinetra to bolster security.

CM Yogi said that under a campaign in the state, more than 1,08,037 loudspeakers were removed from religious places, or their sound was controlled, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

From May 31, 2017, to October 2, 2024, a better security environment was presented by the police through foot patrolling at more than two crore 68 lakh places.

CM Yogi Adityanath acknowledged that the government has received multiple complaints about compensation provided to the families of officers and personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. Reports indicated that the families—especially the spouses and parents of the deceased—were not receiving the full amount stipulated in the official government order.

In response, the government has decided to amend the existing order to ensure that the full ex-gratia amount—ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, as applicable—is directly disbursed to the spouse, parents, or legal heirs of the deceased personnel, he remarked.