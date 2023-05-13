The counting of votes for 12 civic body polls and bye-elections to two assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Saturday.

The civic body polls were held in 17 municipal corporations across the state, including the recently formed Shahjahanpur municipal corporation. While the bye-elections were held in Suar and Chhanbey assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Following the counting Lucknow police have enhanced the security at all the counting centres and restricted the entry of Phones or any kind of weapon inside the counting centre, said a senior police official on Friday.

“The counting of votes for the municipal elections will be held on Saturday. In this regard, elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Lucknow Police at all the counting centres. Phone or any type of weapon is not allowed to be taken to the counting centre by the counting agent and the candidate. Liquor shops will remain closed tomorrow,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP Central Lucknow.

As per the officials, counting for the votes will start at 8.00 am and all the necessary arrangements have been made for the same.

UP had voted for civic body polls in two phases — on May 4 and May 11.

The results will decide the fate of 83,378 candidates who are in the fray for 14,522 posts.

In the first phase, voting was held in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations. In 10 municipal corporations, voting is held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had left no stone unturned while campaigning for party candidates and conducted around 50 rallies, 28 rallies and conferences in the first phase and 22 in the second phase.

For now, UP had 16 municipal corporations, out of which 14 had BJP mayors.

The counting of votes for the Suar and Chhanbey assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will also take place on Saturday.

The ruling coalition partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting both seats.

Suar assembly seat in Rampur district was declared vacant on February 13 after a Moradabad court sentenced Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case.