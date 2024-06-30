UP celebrates India’s grand victory in T20 World Cup; tricolour hoisted at Ram temple

Entire Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, erupted in joy on Saturday night after the unprecedented victory of Team India in the T20 World Cup. People burst firecrackers and took out victory processions as a mark of celebration.

The sacred land of Ayodhya was also not untouched by these celebrations.

Sadhus and saints also joined in the celebrations as people burst crackers in the city to celebrate India’s precious victory at midnight.

Advertisement

Priests hoisted the tricolor at the Ram temple and burst firecrackers at the entrance of Hanumangarhi.

As soon as Team India won, people took to the streets across UP and were seen dancing and singing in celebration. Fireworks were set off at various places.

Ram Lalla temple priest Acharya Santosh Tiwari performed raga-seva and puja to Ram Lalla on Sunday morning by hoisting the tricolour in the sanctum sanctorum. He remarked that it is only by the grace of Lord Ram that cricket lovers have been given this opportunity to feel proud.

Similarly, at the entrance of Hanumangarhi, Sant Pujari Das celebrated the victory with his supporters by bursting crackers.

Soon after the victory, people in Lucknow celebrated by bursting crackers, making it feel as if the entire city was celebrating Diwali.

People had installed big screens at public places to watch the final match. Ultimately, in a thrilling match, India snatched victory from the jaws of South Africa.

In Lucknow, people came out of their homes at intersections and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”. In the Hazratganj locality, youths danced with the Indian flag and even climbed onto vehicles to express their excitement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Indian cricket team on becoming the world champion. In his congratulatory message on X, Yogi said: ‘Ajeya India’, hearty congratulations to the people of India. Congratulations to the world winning Indian cricket team, Jai Hind.”

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated Team India on their grand victory.

BSP national coordinator Akash Anand also extended his wishes to the Indian cricket team for their remarkable victory.

UP Police congratulated this victory in a unique way. On the official X account of the state police, it said: “Breaking News: Indian bowlers found guilty of breaking South Africa’s hearts.”