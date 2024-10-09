UP BJP MLA thrashed by people during Cooperative Bank poll

Tension rose high on Wednesday when clash broke out between the supporters of BJP MLA Yogesh Verma and district lawyer president Awadhesh Singh during election of Lakhimpur Urban Cooperative Bank

The controversy between two factions started Tuesday but today it turned into a fist fight. There was also a report that Awadhesh Singh slapped the BJP MLA in presence of this supporters.

The letter postponing the election process of Lakhimpur Urban Cooperative Bank Management Committee went viral on Tuesday triggering the clash between the groups. Besides, an allegation was also made of tearing the final list of voters pasted in the bank. BJP district chief Sunil Singh, Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma, Srinagar MLA Manju Tyagi, Dhaurahara MLA Vinod Shankar Awasthi met ADM and asked him to ensure about conducting fair elections.

Officials assured them that poll will not be postponed and it will be conducted with complete fairness. With this, the nomination process started at the bank’s office as per the pre-determined schedule on Wednesday. Shortly after this, around 11 am, a ruckus started here.Yogesh Verma and Awadhesh Singh, husband of former bank president Pushpa Singh, came face to face in the street of Don Bosco College, near the head office of the bank. Eyewitness said both of them had a talk and suddenly Awadhesh Singh slapped the Sadar MLA. It was then that people accompanying him pulled the MLA from behind and started kicking and punching him.

However, the police force somehow saved the MLA and took him away. At present the atmosphere is calm, but the situation remains tense. Later the nomination papers were submitted under tight security. Additional security personnel have been deployed near the bank, police sources said.