A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh along with 15 identified and more than 35 unidentified supporters have been booked for allegedly beating a police constable with shoes.

Kishan Lal Rajpoot from UP’s Barkhera constituency along with other accused had reportedly beaten a police constable with shoes at a police post and robbed him of a gold chain and wallet.

An FIR in the matter was registered after a court order.

According to reports, Mohit Gurjar had a conflict with Rahul, from who he purchased a bike for Rs 50,000. The seller didn’t have the valid registration documents due to which he failed to get the bike transferred into Gurjar’s name.

Gurjar told that on September 12, he sought his money back from Rahul on which he allegedly called him to the Pilibhit Mandi Samiti gate. On the spot, MLA’s nephew Rishabh, and some other people were also present along with Rahul.

“When I reached the spot, they abused and thrashed me. They opened fire at me and I had a narrow escape. They robbed me of my gold chain, and wallet and caused serious injuries to me,” Gurjar said.

He alleged that he ran to the Assam Road police post to save his life, but the MLA, along with his supporters reached there and started beating him with shoes. The MLA also asked his supporters to force him to drink urine.

The victim further alleged that the police present there remained silent spectators. He lodged a complaint at the Sungarhi police station, but no action was taken.

Later the victim constable approached the court and the police took action after the court ordered them to lodge an FIR against the MLA and his supporters.

Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar told an FIR was registered under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 16 identified persons, including Rajput, his nephew Rishabh, Rahul, and more than 35 unidentified accused.