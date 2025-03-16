UP BJP announces presidents for 72 district units

The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Sunday announced district and city presidents for 72 district units while postponing the announcement of office-bearers in 28 district units.

The names of district and city presidents for 72 units of the total 98 were announced after two and a half months of hectic parleys.

In 29 districts, the election for BJP district presidents was postponed due to protests, factionalism, and pressure from party leaders.

The district presidents could not be appointed in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi; Chandauli, represented by state election in-charge Mahendra Nath Pandey; and Kaushambi, the constituency of Deputy CM Keshav Maurya.

Anand Dwivedi was made the city president in Lucknow for the second time, while Vijay Maurya was appointed the district president.

In an interesting development, the BJP has played a new bet in Mainpuri district, the stronghold of Samajwadi Party. Mamta Rajput has been given the command to penetrate SP’s bastion. For the first time in Mainpuri, the BJP has entrusted the responsibility of district president to a woman.

The BJP has not announced any Muslim district president this time as well, in line with its ideology. This makes it clear that the party will not compromise on its principles.

Out of 69 district heads, 44 are new faces, while 25 have been given a second chance. Only five women are among the 69 presidents.

From Lucknow to Delhi, the BJP has carefully prepared its team with an eye on the 2026 panchayat elections and the 2027 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, state election in-charge Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said that among the newly appointed district and city presidents, 25 are from the OBC category, six from SC, 39 from the general category, and five are women.

The announcement for 28 districts is still pending.