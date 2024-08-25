UP assembly polls: SP fields Faizabad MP’s son from Milkipur seat

Putting at rest all the speculations on its candidate for the Milkipur Assembly by-election, the Samajwadi Party on Sunday announced the name of Ajit Prasad, son of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, as the party’s nominee.

The announcement was made after a consensus was reached on Ajit Prasad becoming the candidate in a meeting of SP leaders and workers of the district held at the Lucknow party office on Sunday.

The by-election was necessitated as Milkipur MLA Avadhesh Prasad became MP.

Even though the party had already indicated that it is going to field Ajit Prasad from the reserved seat, two other contenders staked their claim to the seat.

To take a final decision on the candidate, SP National President Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting on Sunday with about 700 people, including all former MLAs, office bearers, booth and sector agents of the party at the party’s Lucknow office to discuss the candidature. He solicited suggestions from everyone during the meeting. When everyone agreed on the name of Ajit Prasad, he directed them to forget their differences and work for the victory of the consensus candidate.

SP’s Ayodhya District President Parasnath Yadav said after a consensus was reached on Ajit Prasad’s candidature, the party’s national president announced the meeting itself. Since there is no internal difference of any kind in the Samajwadi Party, the victory in this seat is certain.

Former SP MLA Anandsen Yadav, who was upset with the Lok Sabha elections, has been the MLA from Milkipur assembly constituency twice. The Milkipur assembly constituency has been considered his stronghold since the time of his father and former MP Mitr Sen Yadav. In such a situation, it was not easy for the SP to win this seat amid their resentment.

Anandsen Yadav also attended the meeting putting an end to all the speculations. He openly supported Ajit Prasad anticipating his victory in the elections.