UoH receives 62K applications for academic year 2021-22

Going by the record number of applications received by the University of Hyderabad (UoH), for the academic year 2021-22, the pandemic has not affected educational aspirations in the country. The University said on Tuesday that 62,458 applications have been received online for the various courses for the year 2021-22.

Prof B.J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said, “It’s wonderful to note that UoH is the preferred destination for so many students seeking to pursue higher education and research. In addition to the growing number of applications, there has been a 5-6 fold increase in the applications received from foreign students. The Institution of Eminence tag has created a positive image among the student community who want to be a part of the institution. It is our commitment to ensure that affordable education at global standards is made available.”

Of the total applications received, the General category comprises 37.28 per cent while OBC is 32.71 per cent, EWS are 5.23 per cent, SC is 16.01 per cent, and ST candidates are 8.75 per cent.

Female applicants at 53.26 per cent outnumber males who comprise 47.73 per cent. The University said it has received 11 applications from persons identifying themselves as transgender.

The highest number of applications have been received from Telangana (18,221), followed by Kerala (7,968), UP (4,435), Andhra Pradesh (5,551), West Bengal (5,922) and Odisha (3,824).

The I.M.Sc. (5-yr Integrated) Sciences (MA/PY/CH/SB/AG) courses are the most in-demand courses with 5,595 applications received, followed by M.Sc. Chemistry with 4349, M.Sc. Physics with 3,499, I.M.A. (5-yr Integrated) Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN) with 2,664, M.A English with 3,004 and M.C. with 3,914 applicants.

The University stated that the entrance exams will be notified after the nationwide situation on Covid-19 improves. A total of 2,272 seats are being offered for admissions to 114 courses. This includes 17 integrated courses, 45 PG courses, 9 M.Tech and 45 PhD programmes.