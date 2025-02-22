Unveiling the magic of ancient manuscripts: A journey into India’s lost artistic treasures

Renowned art historian and author Ritika Kocchar in a lecture, titled ‘The Art of the Gurkanis – Myths, Masnavis and Miniatures’ on Saturday delved deep into the manuscripts from 13th to 18th centuries in Persia, Central Asia, Fatehpur Sikri, Lahore, and Delhi by the Timurid Dynasty.

She explored the artistic and literary masterpieces that India once possessed but has since lost due to plunder and raids by Persians, Marathas, Jats and the British colonial forces. Almost all these priceless manuscripts are now dispersed across the world.

Addressing the audience, Kochhar, focused on masterpieces inspired by timeless epics like the Ramayan, Mahabharat, Laila Majnu, and even the Life of Jesus. She explained how these stories, brought to life by skilled artists and calligraphers, influenced cultural consciousness across Central Asia and India.

The author emphasized the role of Timur, the Central Asian warlord, and his descendants like Akbar and Jahangir, who fostered a renaissance of art and literature by bringing together the finest talents of their time.

Hamzanama, one of the most remarkable examples discussed during the lecture, is a grand illustrated manuscript narrating the adventures of Amir Hamza. Originally housed in the Mughal court, this treasure is now scattered across museums worldwide.

Kochhar stated: “The Hamzanama paintings blended Persian, European, and Indian styles, showcasing extraordinary sophistication and humanity. Sadly, only 140 of the original 1,400 to 2,000 paintings survive today, all of which are now in the Global North.”

During the lecture, she also highlighted Akbar’s efforts to bridge cultures through art and literature. Kochhar detailed the translation and illustration of the Ramayana in Persian, commissioned by Akbar and his mother, Hamida Banu Begum.

This manuscript, now preserved in Jaipur’s Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum, reflects the Mughal court’s deep engagement with Hindu culture. Interestingly, Hamida Banu Begum saw herself as an embodiment of Sita, while Akbar may have identified with Rama, the ideal ruler.

She said this connection between the Mughal court and Hindu epics shows how art and literature can bring people together.

Sohail Hashmi, a noted historian and the chair of the lecture, added that these manuscripts were not just artistic achievements but also symbols of cultural pride.

He shared how the Shahnameh, written by Ferdowsi, became a symbol of resistance during the Arab conquest of Persia. ‘Fantasy and storytelling have always been powerful tools for preserving identity and inspiring hope,’ he said.

In the end of her talk, she asserted, ‘Fantasy narratives are timeless—they guide us, inspire us, and teach us how to dream. The illuminated manuscripts of the past were our comic books, our epics, and our myths. Losing them is not just losing art: it’s losing a part of our soul.’

The post-lecture discussion delved into the enduring relevance of fantasy in both historical and modern contexts. Attendees reflected on how these lost treasures continue to shape global narratives, reminding us of the rich artistic and intellectual heritage of the Indian subcontinent.