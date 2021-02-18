The death of the two Dalit girls who were found dead in their field on Wednesday night has been confirmed “death due to poisoning” according to the preliminary postmortem report on Thursday.

Further tests were being carried out to ascertain the kind of poison that caused the death, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the third girl, who is undergoing treatment at the Regency Hospital in Kanpur, continues to remain critical.

Ravindra Kumar, the District Magistrate Unnao has sent a letter to the Regency Hospital, Kanpur informing that the entire cost of the girl’s treatment would be borne by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Activists of the Bhim Army had for sometime gheraoed the hospital demanding that the girl be shifted to Delhi for advanced treatment. They were later dispersed but police presence has now been increased at the hospital.

Sources said that local villagers staged a dharna in the village where the incident took place as a protest but were sent back by the police. Barricades have been set up near the houses of the victims and no one is being allowed to meet the bereaved families.

Two minor Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found dead on their family’s field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Wednesday while another 17-year-old Dalit girl was found at the same spot in a critical condition, police said.

The girls were found in the field in the evening by villagers when they didn’t return after they left home to collect fodder for the cattle, local sources said.

“Clinically, it appeared like a case of organo phosphorous poisoning. The chemical is used in insecticides. Froth was coming out of her mouth and she was gasping for breath. We have intubated her to take water out of lungs,” said Chief Medical Superintendent of Unnao District Hospital Basant Bhatt while addressing the media.

(With IANS inputs)