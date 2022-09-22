Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets with UAE counterpart on sidelines of G20 ministerial meet

On Thursday, Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal met with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and discussed bolstering the trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) nations’ trade, investment, and industry ministerial meeting.

Taking to a microblogging site, Piyush Goyal added, “Delighted to meet UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at G20, Indonesia. Took stock of the progress under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and discussed further strengthening of our trade and investment ties.”

Piyush Goyal also held a meeting with the Saudi Arabia Minister of Commerce Majid Alkassabi and held talks to strengthen economic ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

Goyal further added, “Met H.E.Majid Alkassabi, Minister of Commerce, Saudi Arabia at G20IndonesiaI. Deliberated on ways to attract greater investment & strengthen bilateral trade to further bolster economic ties between India and Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier, Piyush Goyal met with the US trade representative Katherine Tai and held discussions on World Trade Organization Dispute Settlement Reforms and exchanged ideas on ways to strengthen the mechanism making it more efficient.

The meeting came ahead of the G20 Summit which will be hosted by Indonesia in Bali in the month of November.

India’s G-20 Presidency next year will be a golden chance for the country to correct the long-standing anomalies that go against the developing countries, especially in the domain of agriculture and food subsidies, SBI.

Research said in its latest report. India is going to hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. Piyush Goyal also held a meeting with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and discussed on expediting Free Trade Agreement negotiations which will benefit both sides.

“Met Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis on the sidelines of G20 Indonesia. Both sides are keen to expedite FTA negotiations with mutually beneficial results,” he added.