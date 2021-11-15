Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurates 33rd edition of “Hunar Haat” at Pragati Maidan; 30 States participating

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “mantra” of “Vocal for Local” has become a “mass movement” to strengthen the vision of “Swadeshi to Swavlamban”.

Inaugurating the 33rd edition of “Hunar Haat”, being organised at the India International Trade Fair, Pragati Maidan, he said that during the Corona crisis, India’s indigenous production capacity met domestic needs and became a “safety cover” for the economy during the global recession.

Naqvi said that the country which used to depend on foreign imports even for food grains, has now not only become self-reliant in food grain production, it is also exporting food grains to the entire world.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla; Ambassador of Iran to India Dr Ali Chegeni, Ambassador of Kuwait to India Jasem Ibrahem Al Najem and Secretary, Union Minority Affairs Ministry Renuka Kumar were present on the occasion.

Naqvi said that India has become a major hub of pharmacy sector. Within a year of the Corona pandemic, India made the entire world realise capability and strength of the country’s indigenous production by developing “Made in India” Corona vaccine, various medical equipment and indigenous life-saving medicines to ensure health and well-being of the people.

The “Hunar Haat” has not only made the artisans and craftsmen self-reliant, it has also strengthened the commitment to “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

The Hunar Haat opened today is the 33rd in the series. More than 550 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and Union Territories are participating in the “Hunar Haat.” With 300 stalls, this is the largest participation by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs in the India International Trade Fair this year.

More than 6.75 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment through “Hunar Haat” in the last six years.

Various cultural and musical programmes of renowned artists are being organised by “Hunar Haat” in an open auditorium at Pragati Maidan every day. The visitors will also enjoy “Circus” at “Hunar Haat” where circus artists will perform diverse traditional entertainment shows.