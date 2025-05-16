Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights inclusive shift in civil services selections

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, has emphasised the democratisation of service delivery, noting that before 2014, a residual colonial hangover continued to shape administrative roles and mindsets.

The Union Minister highlighted the transformative journey of governance over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The role of the ‘Collector’ has evolved from being a revenue collector for the King during British times to becoming a District Development Commissioner in a welfare state,” Dr Singh said while addressing IAS trainees and civil servants at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

Addressing the programme, Dr Singh highlighted that the government has introduced several groundbreaking reforms to enhance transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in public service delivery. The Digital Life Certificate Campaign has revolutionised pension disbursal by enabling elderly pensioners to verify their identity using facial recognition technology, eliminating the need for physical visits to bank branches.

Significant strides have also been made in simplifying administrative processes, including the introduction of a single pension form, a unified fellowship application portal, and the abolition of over 1,600 outdated rules.

To promote inclusivity, the Union Minister said, government recruitment exams are now conducted in 13 regional languages, with plans to extend this to all 22 scheduled languages recognised by the Constitution. Further ensuring a level playing field, interviews for certain Group B and C posts have been abolished, promoting merit-based selection. Additionally, Rozgar Melas—large-scale employment fairs—have been launched to provide job opportunities and raise aspirations among the youth.

Dr Singh underscored the significance of the Swachhata Campaign, which not only optimised office space but also generated more than Rs 250 crore in revenue from the disposal of scrap materials.

The Union Minister reiterated the “Whole-of-Government” and “Whole-of-Nation” approach, referencing Operation Sindoor as an example of national unity and coordination.

” ‘Whole-of-Government’ and ‘Whole-of-Nation’ approach refers to Operation Sindoor as technology-driven warfare with the capability acquired only in the last 10 years,” Dr Singh said.

Highlighting initiatives for young officers, Dr Singh spoke about the Assistant Secretaryship Programme, where IAS officers work in central ministries for two months. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, officers who had undergone this programme displayed greater confidence and adaptability,” he said.

The Union Minister also mentioned the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, which now emphasise initiative and impact, rather than individual recognition.

Over two dozen regional conferences have been conducted by the ministry across the country — from Leh to Kanyakumari, emphasising decentralised governance and participatory development.

Dr Singh credited Prime Minister Modi’s 2016 Digital India vision for ensuring uninterrupted governance during the pandemic. “By 2020, 70-80 per cent of our work was already online. During Covid, there was zero disruption, even for a single day,” he said.

Referring to his article “Changing Face of Civil Services in India,” the Union Minister observed a diverse, inclusive trend in UPSC selections, with toppers emerging from remote, rural backgrounds and government schools, thanks to technology as a great equaliser.

He encouraged a retrospective study on the effectiveness of coaching centres, noting that aspirants from traditionally underrepresented states like Haryana and Punjab are now making it to the top ranks.

“These governance reforms are not just bureaucratic—they are profound socio-economic reforms,” he remarked, calling this era under PM Modi as “The Best Times for India.”