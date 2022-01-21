Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah addresses Tripura’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations through Video Conferencing

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah today addressed Tripura’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations through video conferencing and said the State would get investment for faster development.

A video message of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was played out on the occasion, congratulating people of the State on their Statehood Day. Several dignitaries including Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb were present at the function.

Along with Tripura, the Home Minister also congratulated the people of Meghalaya and Manipur on the occasion of their Statehood Days.

Congratulating the Tripura Chief Minister, the Home Minister said that he had set a goal before the people of Tripura through Sankalp-2047. The Department of Posts, Government of India released a commemorative postage stamp of the state today.

Shah said that Lakshya-2047 is not just a document, but it showcases the hopes and aspirations of the people of Tripura. It is a blueprint for the future of Tripura. It is a blueprint for the kind of Tripura coming generations will see, especially the type of contribution the youth will make in the State’s development.

The document mainly identifies six areas – agriculture, social harmony, environment and climate change, industry and investment, administrative reforms, and telecommunications and logistics – and lays out a roadmap of Tripura progress in all these areas.

He said the Prime Minister has said during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that the next 25 years will be a period of resolve, because the people will have to decide where India reaches in every field, when the nation celebrates its Centenary of Independence.

These 25 years are the pinnacle of hard work for every Indian and people of Tripura. If the country has to ensure its place in the world, then considering these 25 years as the time of resolve, it will have to work hard, Shah said.

The Home Minister said that this Lakshya-2047 document will go a long way towards making Tripura great, developed, secure and self-reliant.

Once upon a time, the North East was known for corruption, but today there are NEDA governments in all eight states and money sent from Delhi to these eight states is spent on development.

He said many development works have taken place in Tripura. Work is also on to develop Tripura as a gateway to the North East. There will be a lot of investment in Tripura in the coming days due to the dozens of road and rail projects and international waterway connectivity with Bangladesh.