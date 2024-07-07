Union Minister Gopi hails cleaning staff of Kerala school as super heroes

Acknowledging the crucial role being played by the cleaning staff for maintaining institutions and keeping our surroundings fresh and refreshing, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi on Sunday called them as “super heroes” and invited them to sit on the seats meant for the special guests.

The incident took place during the inauguration of ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ campaign organized by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Silver Hills School in Kerala’s Kozhikode. As part of the programme aimed at building a clean India, it was decided to honour the cleaning staff at the school.

During the function, Union Minister Gopi told the cleaning workers that you are the star of the day and you should occupy the seats meant for the special guests.

When they stood on the stage to be honoured, Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced: “All the cleaning staff should sit on the seats arranged for the special guests on the day.”

On hearing the minister’s announcement, the cleaning staff looked confused and looked at each other not knowing what to do.

Soon came the second announcement from the minister: “Come on. Take your seat.” The cleaning staff eventually sat on the seats with surprise.

Then Minister Suresh Gopi positioned himself in the row behind the cleaning staff and asked other dignitaries to come on stage. They all posed for photographs amidst cheers and applause.

K Prabish, C Roja, K Bindu, PT Ajitha, M Sindhu, TK Sheeja, Suma Unnikrishnan, KP Sunitha, KP Lissy, and K Seena were the staff, who were honoured at the event.

MK Raghavan, MP and Thottathil Ravindran, MLA gave keynote speeches. Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, State Head of Bharat Petroleum Corporation KV Ramesh Kumar, General Manager M Rajan, and Silver Hills School Principal Fr Mathew Kalappurail also addressed the audience.