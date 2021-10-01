Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches nationwide Clean India Programme from Prayagraj

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur participated in cleanliness drive on the launch of nationwide Clean India programme from Prayagraj in UP today.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Thakur said that there could not be a better place than Sangam city to start this Clean India programme. The message emanating from here will inspire the whole country. Prayagraj has been an important part of history; once again history is being created here with launch of cleanliness drive which will be the largest in the world.

Thakur appealed to everyone to take part in this program which will run from October 1 to October 31, 2021. “We are celebrating 75 years of India’s independence. Our freedom fighters freed the country from the colonialists, now the youth will free the country of garbage. Freedom fighters gave ‘balidaan’ (sacrifice), we ask for your ‘yogdaan’ (contribution)”, the Minister exhorted the young volunteers present on the occasion.

Thakur added that Mahatma Gandhiji gave the message of cleanliness before independence and after a long gap now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Swachchtha Abhiyaan to the country. Within a span of 3 years only, toilets were provided throughout the country, Thakur reiterated.

Thakur further informed that the aim is to create awareness, mobilize people and ensure their involvement in Cleaning waste mainly Single Use Plastic waste throughout the country. “This mega initiative, 75 Lakh kg waste mainly plastic waste will be collected and disposed with the support and voluntary participation of citizen”, he added.