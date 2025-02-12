Union Jal Shakti Minister assures steps to improve groundwater levels in Haryana

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said dedicated measures are being taken to improve groundwater levels in Haryana’s dark zone blocks.

He said that the Central government is committed to implementing effective water conservation and recharge measures in coordination with the Haryana government.

He shared that there are around 150 districts across the country where several blocks have been classified as dark zones due to depleting groundwater levels. Haryana is also included in this list.

The Jal Shakti Ministry aims to bring Haryana’s blocks out of the dark zone category. To achieve this, efforts must be made to conserve rainwater, and this can only be successful with public participation, informed Patil.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Director General, Information, Public Relations, Languages, and Culture

Department, KM Pandurang and Media Secretary, Praveen Atrey were also present on the occasion.

The Union Jal Shakti Minister said in the Union Budget 2024, Haryana has been allocated approximately Rs 76,000 crore for development projects.

Additionally, around Rs 78,000 crore has been received as grants, enabling the state to progress rapidly. While, under the previous government before 2014, Haryana received only Rs 19,000 crore in the central budget and Rs 21,000 crore as grants.

The Union minister shared that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 13.8 lakh farmers in Haryana are receiving direct benefits. Nationwide, over 9.58 crore farmers are benefiting from this scheme. Rs 3,416 crore has been allocated in the railway budget to strengthen Haryana’s rail infrastructure.

The work is in progress on 14 new projects covering a total length of 1,195 km. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 34 railway stations in Haryana are being upgraded with a budget of Rs 1,149 crore, said Patil.

The Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a budget that ensures the welfare of every section of society.

He said that providing major relief to the middle class, income up to Rs 12 lakh has been made tax-free, benefiting approximately 7 crore taxpayers. This step will increase people’s purchasing power, boosting demand for products in the market, which in turn will benefit the industrial sector, said Patil.

The Union Minister said that in 2014, India’s economy ranked 11th in the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, continuous progress over the past 10 years has positioned India as the fifth-largest economy globally.

In this third term, the Prime Minister’s vision is to make India the third-largest economy, and continuous efforts are being made to achieve this goal, said Patil.

He said that the budget emphasizes the rural and agricultural sectors. Special focus will be given to 100 low-productivity districts, encouraging the cultivation of pulses like toor and masoor.

The agricultural loan limit has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, a provision of Rs 20,000 crore has been made in the budget for startups.

He further shared that the budget sets a target of establishing 50,000 Atal Tinkering Laboratories in government schools over the next five years. All government secondary schools and primary health centres in rural areas will be connected to broadband.

The budget also includes a plan to set up day-care cancer centers in all district hospitals, with 200 centers to be established this year itself. The Jal Shakti Ministry has been allocated Rs 67,000 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission.