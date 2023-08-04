Union Home Secretary Ajay K. Bhalla gets another extension

Mamata slams Centre’s step-motherly attitude
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee patted her government for the developmental work done for the people of the state alongside blaming the Centre for their step motherly treatment with Bengal.
The government on Friday granted another extension to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla for a period of one year.
In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, lAS (AM:84) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a further period of one year beyond August 22, 2023 up to August 22, 2024.”
The 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre was first appointed as the Home Secretary on August 22, 2019 for a fixed two year tenure till August 2021.
However, the government gave him an extension twice subsequently.
Bhalla has served as the Union Power Secretary before becoming Home Secretary.
