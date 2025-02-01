Union Budget a roadmap for common man’s aspirations and the goal of a developed India: LoP

Leader of opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday hailed the Union Budget presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a budget for the common man.

Addressing the media in Dharamshala on Saturday, he said, “This budget serves as a roadmap for the aspirations of the common man and the goal of a developed India. With its foundation, we will successfully achieve the goal of a developed India within the set time frame. This budget is one that focuses on the interests of the common man, who is considered the engine of the country’s development. It is unimaginable that every month more than one lakh earnings can be made tax-free in the country. By increasing the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12.75 lakh annually, ten crore taxpayers will directly benefit, and about 75% of the current taxpaying population will fall outside the tax bracket,” he said.

In just 11 years, the Modi government has increased the income tax limit more than six times, he asserted.

Additionally, by raising the income tax exemption for senior citizens from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, they will receive significant relief, said Thakur.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and the central government for the relief provided to the people of the country through tax benefits.

Thakur also mentioned that this year’s budget has removed customs duties on 36 medicines used for cancer treatment and reduced customs duties to 5% on 6 critical life-saving drugs. Furthermore, the announcement to open cancer treatment hospitals in every district of the state over the next three years has been made.

“The removal of customs duties on medicines, opening of cancer hospitals in every district, and the treatment of cancer under the Ayushman scheme will enable the country to fight cancer decisively and effectively. This will be a milestone in our battle against this deadly disease,” he said.

Thakur stated that this budget is dedicated to promoting curiosity, innovation, and scientific thinking in young minds. The establishment of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools will benefit the youth greatly, he said.

“With this budget, the prices of insurance premiums, medical devices, mobile phones, domestically manufactured clothing, LEDs, and LCD TVs will decrease. One lakh people will receive new homes and significant work will be done to connect education with AI. The Udan scheme will add 120 new airports, making air travel a reality for the common man. The limit for the Kisan Credit Card has been increased to Rs 5 lakh, benefiting millions of farmers in the country, he said.

The announcement of the PM Dhan Dhan Yojana will benefit 1.7 crore farmers. A new scheme for 5 lakh Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe women entrepreneurs will provide loans up to Rs 2 crore over the next five years, he said.

“This budget is dedicated to the youth, the poor, the food providers, and women of the country. It is the budget for the aspirations of every individual,” said Thakur.