Union Budget 2025 fails to address structural challenges our economy faces: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday strongly criticized the Union Budget for 2025-26, claiming it has failed to address critical structural challenges such as rural distress, stagnant agriculture, rising unemployment, and the crumbling healthcare and education systems.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar expressed his disappointment, stating that while the government continues to focus on infrastructure development, it has neglected to make meaningful reforms in sectors that directly affect the common man.

“Allocations for crucial segments like health, education, social security schemes, and employment creation have seen no significant increase,” Kumar said, adding that these areas remain in a state of crisis.

The CPI leader also raised concerns about India’s financial stability, with external debt now exceeding $700 billion and the Indian rupee sinking to historically low levels.

The party also criticized the government’s over-reliance on indirect taxes, especially the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which disproportionately affects the working class and the poor.

“The government’s over-reliance on indirect taxes is troubling. According to the Budget for 2025-26, more than 40% of the receipts will come from Income Tax and Indirect Taxes like the GST which burden the vast majority of Indians—particularly the working class and the poor. The share of corporate tax to Union Government’s kitty is static at 17% despite soaring profits. The government has opted to leave corporate tax rates untouched while granting marginal relief to the upper middle classes through Income Tax exemptions. This ensures that big corporations continue to benefit from large concessions, while ordinary citizens are squeezed for every penny,” he said.

Additionally, the CPI took issue with the government’s failure to address employment concerns highlighted in the Economic Survey.

Despite acknowledging issues such as moderating growth, high unemployment, and a skills mismatch, the budget did little to offer solutions.

The CPI pointed out that while over a decade of vocational training initiatives like Skill India have been launched, only 4.1% of the workforce has received formal vocational training, with a staggering 65% lacking any technical or vocational skills.

“The Economic Survey has noted that corporate profits hit a 15-year high in FY2024, but wages and employment creation have lagged significantly behind. Yet, the budget has done nothing to address this disconnect,” Kumar said.

He also highlighted that manufacturing and services sectors are experiencing declining employment, yet the budget makes no attempt to address these issues.

The CPI described the budget as a missed opportunity to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

“This Budget is another missed opportunity to bring betterment in the lives of the majority. The BJP, driven by its ideological commitment to corporate interests, is failing the people,” Kumar added.