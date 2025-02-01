Union Budget 2025: 36 lifesaving drugs fully exempted from basic customs duty

In a major relief for patients battling cancer, chronic or other severe diseases, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that 36 lifesaving drugs and medicines will now be fully exempted from basic customs duty.

Presenting the Union Budget 2025, she stated, “Those suffering from Cancer, chronic or other severe diseases; I propose to add 36 life-saving drugs and medicines to the list of medicines fully exempted from basic customs duty.”

Advertisement

Additionally, six lifesaving medicines have been added to the custom duty list, attracting a 5% tax, but with full exemption.

Advertisement

Concessional duty will also apply to bulk drugs for manufacturers, the minister stated.

Moreover, to support patients receiving assistance from pharmaceutical companies, she said, “Specified drugs and medicines under patient assistance programs run by pharmaceutical companies are fully exempt from Basic Customs Duty (BCD) provided the medicines are supplied free of cost to patients.”

The Finance Minister also underscored the government’s push for medical tourism under the ‘Heal in India’ initiative.

She said, “Medical tourism and the ‘Heal in India’ initiative will be promoted through partnerships with the private sector, capacity building, and streamlined visa norms.”