Union Budget 2024: Key announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, focusing on bolstering agriculture, enhancing youth employment, accelerating infrastructure development, and empowering states with special financial support.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman announced Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors along with the introduction of 109 high-yielding crop varieties and initiatives to promote natural farming among one crore farmers.

She also allocated Rs 2 lakh crore over five years for youth employment, education, and skilling, with a dedicated internship scheme for youths in top 500 companies.

The budget also prioritized infrastructure projects across Bihar, including new roadways and a substantial investment in power generation. Furthermore, the finance minister also announced a special financial package of Rs 15,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh, a key demand from coalition partner N Chandrababu Naidu.

Below are the major announcements of Union Budget 2024-25

Agriculture sector

Sitharaman announced a substantial allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors, emphasizing the government’s commitment to bolstering rural livelihoods.

Highlighting agricultural innovation, she introduced 109 high-yielding and climate-resilient crop varieties, aiming to enhance productivity and sustainability.

Over the next two years, the minister said one crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming practices, supported by certification and branding initiatives, to promote organic cultivation methods nationwide.