Union Budget 2024-25 to be presented on 23 July

The Union Budget 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday.

In a post on X, he said: “Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July, 2024.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented an Interim Union Budget for 2024-25 on 1st February, as elections for the 18th Lok Sabha were due in April-May.

The Interim Budget Session started with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament on 31st January and adjourned on 10th February.