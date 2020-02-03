Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi once again was at target of miscreants on Sunday night as two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire on protesters outside Gate No 5 of the Varsity. This is third such incident in the past week. No one was reportedly injured.

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) that is taking part in the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in a statement said that the said the attackers were on a red scooty and one of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket.

“Firing has taken place at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing a red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534,” the statement said.

According to the police a case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered in connection with yesterday’s incident and they are investigating the matter.

Yesterday night’s incident triggered panic in the area. Hundreds of students and locals gathered outside the university.

Many raised slogans against the Delhi Police. They also staged a dharna outside the Jamia Nagar police station. Shezad Ahmed, a JMI student and resident of Zakir Nagar, said they were not even allowed to protest peacefully.

“We are not going to be deterred by such incidents. We will continue with our protest,” he added

Earlier, a man identified as Rambhakt Gopal was detained by the Delhi Police from Jamia area after he was seen brandishing a gun and firing at people protesting against the CAA near the varsity. He was taken into custody and interrogated by the city police.

As per the witnesses present at the spot, Gopal was seen raising religious slogans before he opened fire with a country-made pistol. He was shouting ‘Deta hu tumhe azadi’ (Let me give you freedom). He then shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and opened fire,” said a protestor.

Chaos erupted briefly at Shaheen Bagh on January 28 as well, when an unidentified man, with a pistol strapped to his waist, walked into the protest site demanding that one side of the road be opened for commuters.The man was overpowered by protesters, as seen in a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media.

The man initially kept the pistol hidden as he shouted at protestors to leave the site. But as soon as the protestors started pushing him out of the site, the man pulled his shirt up and flashed the firearm.

Jamia Millia Islamia has been pivotal in the anti-CAA protest as it came in news after police action against the protesters.

The passing of the controversial Citizenship Bill has triggered countrywide protests and since it becoming law, citizens especially students have taken to the streets in protest against the legislation.