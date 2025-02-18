Unidentified drone spotted over restricted Ram temple area in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya Police have anticipated a security threat from a drone spotted flying in the restricted area of the city. The incident occurred on Monday near gate number 3 while a huge crowd was entering the Ram temple.

According to sources, the police found the drone amidst the crowd.

Advertisement

Later , a bomb squad was called to shoot down and examine the drone. The drone camera blowers are being checked.

Advertisement

The police suspect it to be a conspiracy to create a stampede-like situation in the Ram temple area where, let alone drone flying, even airplanes do not have the permission to fly.

Katra Outpost Incharge Sunil Kumar has lodged an FIR in this case at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station.

According to the FIR, the illegal drona was detected at 7 pm on Monday near duty point Duty in the Ram temple complex. It was feared that the drone had been dropped in the temple premises in view of the huge crowd of devotees so that there could be a stampede and loss of life. Due to the Mahakumbh, a large number of devotees are reaching Ayodhya at this time.

Circle Officer( CO) Ayodhya Ashutosh Tiwari said here on Tuesday that in this case, the drone may be associated with some wedding ceremony in the vicinity. The anti-drone system of the Ram temple draws any flying drone in a two-and-a-half km radius.

He said the police were exploring all the aspects of the incident .