Unhappy about sister’s marriage, teenager kills brother-in-law

A teenager was held for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar area after being dissatisfied with his sister’s decision to marry the deceased against the wishes of his family members.

He was unhappy about his sister’s marriage with the deceased as the latter used to tease him regularly. “This instigated him to commit the murder,” a police official said.

After the marriage, both families had occasional arguments over the issue, but neither complained to the police about past disputes, he added.

Raja Ram (26) was stabbed multiple times on Wednesday night near his house in the Moti Nagar area and succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to hospital.

A PCR call was received regarding the incident, and a case of murder was registered at the Moti Nagar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that the parents of the deceased suspected the involvement of the deceased’s in-laws in the murder.

Based on the suspicion of the deceased’s father, Ganga Ram, the family members from the girl’s side were rounded up for interrogation, and the teenager confessed to committing the crime, Veer added.

According to Ganga Ram, his son had married a year ago against the wishes of the girl’s family, who resided in the same locality, and since then, both families had not been on good terms.