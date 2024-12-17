Unexploded mortar found near Manipur CM’s residence

A 51-mm unexploded mortar bomb was discovered near Koirengei, just a kilometer from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s private residence in Luwangshangbam, on Tuesday morning.

The incident has sparked panic among local residents, who claimed that a rocket-propelled bomb was fired in the area the previous night but failed to detonate.

Advertisement

Authorities have heightened security around the Chief Minister’s residence and launched an investigation to trace the origins of the bomb and uncover the motive behind its placement.

Advertisement

This is not the first time CM Biren Singh has faced potential threats.

In August 2022, a powerful IED blast occurred near his residence, injuring a CRPF personnel. The explosion was believed to be the handiwork of underground insurgent groups active in the region.

Manipur Police, in a press statement announced the arrest of six cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

In a related development, one PREPAK member was killed during an encounter in Salungpham, Thoubal district, under the jurisdiction of Heirok police station.

The state has witnessed a surge in violent incidents in recent months, with insurgent groups increasingly targeting both civilians and security forces. The escalating tensions have prompted widespread fear and underscored the need for intensified counter-insurgency measures.

Manipur has been grappling with insurgency-related violence for decades, with groups like PREPAK leading secessionist movements and carrying out attacks to destabilize the government.

The latest incidents, including the discovery of explosive devices near high-profile residences, have heightened concerns about the safety of public officials and the general population.

As investigations continue, the state government is under pressure to address the deteriorating security situation and ensure the safety of its citizens.