UNESCO, India have strong partnerships in areas of education, culture: Audrey Azoulay

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, saying UNESCO and India have very strong partnerships in all areas of education, science, culture and information.

The Prime Minister on Sunday interacted with the UNESCO Director-General in the 100th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio.

The Director-General of UNESCO not only wished the countrymen for the wonderful journey of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but also asked questions on education and cultural preservation in India.

“I have received another special message from Audrey Azoulay, DG, UNESCO regarding ‘Mann Ki Baat’. She has wished all the countrymen for this wonderful journey of the 100th episode,” Modi said during his 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address.

Audrey Azoulay is a French civil servant and politician who has been serving as the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 2017, becoming the second female leader of the organisation.

Speaking to PM Modi in his radio broadcast today, the UNESCO Chief said, “Dear Prime Minister, on behalf of UNESCO, I thank you for this opportunity to be part of the hundredth episode of the Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. UNESCO and India have a long common history.”

She also asked various questions to PM Modi on education and cultural preservation amid India’s ongoing G20 Presidency.

“UNESCO is working with its member states to ensure that everyone in the world has access to quality education by 2030, with the largest population in the world. Could you please explain the Indian way to achieve this objective? UNESCO also works to support culture and protect heritage,” she said.

PM Modi thanked the UNESCO Chief for taking part in the 100th episode of the radio broadcast and said that he is happy that she raised important issues of education and culture.

Modi said the DG of UNESCO has wanted to know about India’s efforts regarding Education and Cultural Preservation. Both these topics have been favorite topics of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said.

“Whether it is about education or culture, whether it is about its preservation or promotion, this has been an ancient tradition of India. The work that the country is doing in this direction today is really commendable. Be it the National Education Policy or the option of studying in a regional language, or technology integration in education, you will notice many such efforts. Years ago, programs like ‘Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav’ had become a wonderful example of public participation in Gujarat to provide better education and reduce dropout rates,” he said.

“In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, we have highlighted the efforts of many such people, who are selflessly working for education. You may remember, once we discussed Late D. Prakash Rao, a tea vendor in Odisha who was engaged in the mission of teaching poor children. Be it Sanjay Kashyap, who runs Digital Libraries in the villages of Jharkhand, Hemlata N.K., who helped many children through e-learning during Covid. Yes, we have referred to examples of many such teachers in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. We have also accorded a regular place to the efforts of Cultural Preservation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” the Prime Minister said.

“Be it Lakshdweep’s Kummel Brothers Challengers Club, or platforms such as Karnataka’s ‘Kwemshree’ ji’s ‘Kala Chetna’, people from every corner of the country have sent me such examples through letters. We had also talked about the

three competitions which were related to songs, lullabies and ‘Rangoli’ on patriotism. You must remember, once we had discussed Indian forms of education through Storytelling with Story Tellers from across the country,” he said.

“I have an unwavering belief that the biggest change can be brought about by collective effort. This year, where we are moving forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal, we are also presiding over the G-20. This is also one of the reasons why our resolve to enrich Diverse Global Cultures along with education has become stronger,” he said.