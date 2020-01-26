Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has fired up twitter after recent picture of him went viral on social media. The National Conference leader has been under solitary confinement since August 5, 2019 after the BJP government in the Centre abrogated Article 370.

Posting the image of Omar in winter clothes and sporting a medium-length greyish-white beard, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I could not recognise Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end?”

Another former chief minister of the erstwhile state and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti also reacted to the image highlighting the fact that the Centre has detained political leaders away from their families for six months now.

To those treating @OmarAbdullah’s illegal & prolonged detention with nonchalance, would serve you well to remember he’s been in solitary confinement away from family & loved ones since 6 months. Physical appearances & tweeting are the least of his concerns — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 25, 2020

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury also tweeted his reaction to the image “This picture points to a very disturbing fact about the central government. A former CM, who is also a former Union Minister, has been detained for months without any charge,”

Omar Abdullah is under “precautionary” confinement at Hari Niwas in Srinagar, while his father, Farooq Abdullah is being held at his residence in the city under the draconian Public Safety Act. In November Mehbooba Mufti was moved from the Chashme Shahi resort in Srinagar to government accommodation in view of the winter.

The BJP government, has come under fire from opposition parties and US lawmakers as well for the detention of senior political leaders, and hundreds of local citizens. The government however, has said these restrictions are intended to maintain order and prevent terror attacks.