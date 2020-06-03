The recent report by United Nation Security Council’s analytical support and sanctions monitoring team issued late last month has indicated that there are some 6,500 Pakistani nationals among foreign terrorists operating in Afghanistan and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) play a key role in bringing foreign fighters into the war-torn country.

Reacting to this report, India’s external affairs ministry has said that the report has vindicated its long-standing position that Pakistan remained the epicentre of international terrorism, saying terrorist entities and individuals continue to enjoy safe havens in the country.

“This vindicates India’s long-standing position that Pakistan remains the epicentre of international terrorism,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

“They inflict violence and spread terrorism in the region and other parts of the world. Pakistan has failed in fulfilling its international obligations, including under relevant UNSC resolutions and the Financial Action Task Force, to put an end to support to terrorism,” he said.

Anurag Srivastava said the international community should hold Pakistan accountable and seek sustained, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism.

The 25th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al Qaeda and associated individuals and entities, was submitted to the UN Security Council.

“We note with serious concern reference in the report to the continued presence of the senior leadership of the UN designated terrorist organisation Al Qaeda and its affiliates in Afghanistan as well as a large number of foreign terrorist fighters, including up to 6500 Pakistan nationals, operating in Afghanistan,” Srivastava said.