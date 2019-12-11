The United Nations has refused to comment on India’s controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as the legislative process is underway, but wants all governments to pursue “non-discriminatory laws”.

In a briefing, Deputy Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “As far as I’m aware, this is legislation that is continuing to go through the legislative process. So, we wouldn’t have any comment while the domestic legislative process is being carried out.”

“At the same time, you’re aware of what our concerns are about making sure that all governments pursue non-discriminatory laws,” he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, was passed by the Lok Sabha a little after midnight on Tuesday with 311-80 votes.

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Several opposition parties including the Congress and Trinamool Congress have opposed the Bill terming it as “unconstitutional”.