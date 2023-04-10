Umesh Pal murder: Three aides of Atiq’s son, arms supplier in Delhi jails, says Special Cell (2nd Lead)

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Sunday said that they have arrested arms supplier Avtar Singh who supplied 10 weapons to Khalid and Zeeshan, the two aides of UP don Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad, as well another aide named Jawed and all four have been sent to judicial custody here.

Earlier reports had said that Khalid and Zeeshan were handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force.

Asad is on the run in connection with the sensational murder of Umesh Pal – a witness in former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder – that took place in Prayagraj in February. Zeeshan and Khalid, who helped Asad to hide in Delhi, were detained from Sangam Vihar.

In coming days, the UP Police’s STF can seek their production warrants and they are in touch with the Delhi Police, a Delhi Police official said.

“Avtar Singh was arrested and disclosed that he had also supplied ten weapons to two persons namely Khalid and Zeeshan. We launched a manhunt and manual sources were also tapped. Based on a secret input, on March 28, Khalid and Zeeshan were arrested from Sheikh Sarai, Delhi and two weapons along with live cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the duo,” a police official said.

During the course of investigation, the duo disclosed that they had also provided shelter to Asad and Ghulam, who are wanted by UP Police in the infamous Umesh Pal murder case.A

Subsequently, acting on more secret information, Jawed has also been arrested on March 31 and another case under Arms Act in police station Special Cell was registered.

During to course of investigation accused Jawed disclosed that Asad and Ghulam had also met him after the Umesh Pal murder.