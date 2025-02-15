Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Sybiha thanks EAM Jaishankar for “meaningful meeting,” relies on India’s strong global voice

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andry Sybiha on Friday expressed gratitude to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their “meaningful meeting,” and emphasised a shared interest in advancing cooperation with India across various sectors, including trade, technology, agriculture, and security.

Jaishankar held a meeting with Sybiha on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany’s Munich on Friday (local time). Jaishankar and Sybiha discussed ongoing efforts towards the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Sharing a post on X, Sybiha said, “I thank @DrSJaishankar for our meaningful meeting. We are interested in developing relations with India and advancing cooperation in trade, technology, agriculture, security, and other areas. We also rely on India’s strong global voice to bring a just and lasting peace closer.”

During their meeting, the two leaders also spoke about further advancement of bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Good to meet FM @andrii_sybiha of Ukraine on sidelines of #MSC2025 today. Discussed ongoing efforts towards resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Also spoke about further advancement of our bilateral cooperation.”

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in conflict since February 2022. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, India has called for a peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. India has also expressed its willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar also met with Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder in Germany and discussed economic and technology cooperation. The two leaders also held talks about the international situation. Jaishankar said that he looked forward to welcoming Markus Soder to India.

“Delighted to meet Minister-President @Markus_Soeder of Bavaria again in Munich today. Discussed our economic and technology cooperation. Exchanged views about the international situation. Look forward to welcoming him to India,” Jaishankar posted on X.

During the panel discussion, Jaishankar expressed optimism over the direction of India’s democracy and stressed that India’s democracy has delivered. He spoke how the elections are conducted in India and mentioned about recent elections in Delhi and parliamentary elections held in 2024.