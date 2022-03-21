Ukraine returnees urge LG to let them continue MBBS course in J&K

The MBBS students of J&K who have returned from the wartorn Ukraine mer the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday and requested him for helping them to continue their studies in India.

The group of students accompanied by Arvind Gupta, Secretary, BJP expressed gratitude for the efforts made by the government for their evacuation from the war hit country.

They also expressed gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi for the successful conduct of “Operation Ganga”, which led to safe return of Indian students, who were stuck in Ukraine.

The students shared their experiences about how they were brought out of the war zone and reached their homes safely. They were thankful to the local administration for working as a bridge between the parents and the government.

During the meeting, the MBBS students studying in different years shared their worries about future studies due to the prevailing situation in Ukraine. They requested the Lt Governor for helping them to continue their studies in India.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the students and said that the Government of India and Union Territory government is deeply concerned about their future and working on a policy so they can complete their studies in the country itself.

The students who met the Lt Governor included Simon Jeet Singh, Arjun Gandotra, Aryan Dubey, Muskan Mahajan, Isha Sharma, Ridhi Goja, Chandan Singh Rana, Jasleen Kour, Diksha Khanna, and Parv Atri.