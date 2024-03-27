Ukraine FM to visit India on Thursday

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba will be on a two-day official visit to India from Thursday, it was officially announced here on Wednesday.

Kuleba’s visit, at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will be his first to India, which has been doing a tightrope walk on the conflict in Europe.

” During his visit, Foreign Minister Kuleba will have a number of engagements, including official meetings with External Affairs Minister and Deputy NSA (National Security Advisor) to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. He is also expected to interact with the business community,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It is understood that during his visit, Kuleba will engage with his Indian interlocutors on the Peace Summit proposed to be hosted by Switzerland to discuss the war in Ukraine.

India has tried to play neutral on the war in Europe even as it has repeatedly advocated diplomacy and dialogue to end the conflict.

While seeking to maintain its traditional ties with Russia, India has been sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.