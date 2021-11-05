UK unveils commemorative coin celebrating Mahatma Gandhi

A new £5 coin to commemorate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled by the UK Chancellor during the festival of Diwali.

Available in a range of standards including gold and silver, the special collectors’ coin was designed by Heena Glover and features an image of a lotus, India’s national flower, alongside one of Gandhi’s most famous quotes – ‘My life is my message’.

Building on the enduring relationship and cultural connections between the UK and India, it is the first time that Gandhi has been commemorated on an official UK coin with the final design chosen by Rishi Sunak, who is the Master of the Mint.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “This coin is a fitting tribute to an influential leader who inspired millions of people around the world.

“As a practicing Hindu, I am proud to unveil this coin during Diwali. Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in the movement for Indian independence and it is fantastic to have a UK coin commemorating his remarkable life for the first time.”

The £5 coin, which went on sale yesterday, is part of the Royal Mint’s wider Diwali collection, which includes 1g and 5g gold bars in henna-style packaging, and the UK’s first gold bar depicting Lakshmi – the Hindu goddess of wealth.

The 20g gold Lakshmi bar was designed in partnership with the Hindu community in South Wales, where the Royal Mint is based. The Mint will join the celebrations at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Cardiff, where worshippers will offer prayers to goddess Lakshmi and lord Ganesha for the coming year.