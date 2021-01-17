Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the United Kingdom to attend the Group of Seven Summit which is to be held at Cornwall region in June.

G7 group includes the world’s seven leading democratic economies which are the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States of America and the European Union in which leaders will discuss about the global issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and open trade.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had cancelled his India visit for the Republic Day due to the new mutant strain of coronavirus in the country is likely to visit India ‘ahead of the G7’, a statement by the British High Commission said.

The statement further read, “The Prime Minister will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous.

“As the most prominent grouping of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to tackle the greatest challenges we face.”

Besides India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited as guest countries to participate in the summit. The three countries have been invited as guests to ‘deepen the expertise and experience around the table.’

The statement highlighted the growing cooperation between India and the United Kingdom to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The statement read, “As ‘pharmacy of the world’, India already supplies more than 50% of the world’s vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic. Our Prime Ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7.”

The central government had suspended flight operations between the two countries for over two weeks due to the new strain of the Covid-19 virus which was first detected in the UK. The flight operations between the countries have resumed and the centre had released new SOPs to tackle the new mutant strain of Covid-19.