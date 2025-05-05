UIDAI conducts face authentication for NEET exam

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday successfully conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) on the use of face authentication during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 here.

This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA), marking a significant step towards enhancing exam security and candidate verification processes using advanced biometric technology.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the PoC was aimed at evaluating the feasibility and effectiveness of Aadhaar-based face authentication as a means of verifying the identity of candidates appearing for one of India’s largest entrance examinations.

During the PoC, Aadhaar face authentication technology was deployed at select NEET centres in Delhi, and was integrated seamlessly with NIC’s digital infrastructure, and NTA’s examination protocols.

The face authentication was performed in real-time, using Aadhaar’s biometric database, making the process contactless and more streamlined. The results of the PoC showed a very high level of accuracy and efficiency in candidate verification.

“This initiative also showcased the potential of Aadhaar face authentication as a secure, scalable, and student-friendly solution for identity verification in large-scale examinations. It also indicated the potential of its future use cases, and how it can play a role in significantly curbing attempts of impersonation during entrance exams,” it said.

The collaborative effort reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging digital innovation for improving transparency and security in public services, the ministry added.