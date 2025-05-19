UIDAI begins sharing non-personal Aadhaar dashboard data

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has begun sharing non-personal, anonymized data from the Aadhaar dashboard on the open government data platform, data.gov.in

The move aims to further promote transparency, research, and data-driven policy making.

The datasets, released by the Chief Data Officer (CDO) and the Deputy Director General of UIDAI, include aggregated insights on Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and authentication patterns, categorized by geography, age group, and other relevant parameters.

By making these non-personal and anonymized datasets accessible, UIDAI aims to support academic research, innovation in digital services, and collaborative developments.

This initiative opens new avenues for evidence-based policy-making and technological innovation, furthering UIDAI’s commitment to transparency, public good, and secure data governance.

It also aligns with the broader government vision of fostering evidence-based policymaking and maximising the value of open data for the public good. It is expected to further boost digital inclusion and governance efficiency.