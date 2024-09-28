Udhayanidhi’s coronation as Dy CM on Sunday; Stalin reshuffles Cabinet

Annointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the swearing-in of DMK Youth Wing Secretary and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is slated for Sunday afternoon.

Udhayanidhi’s elevation comes along with a reshuffle of the ministry in which former minister V Senthil Balaji, released on bail in the money laundering case after 471 days of incarceration, has regained the Cabinet berth. The swearing-in has been scheduled for 3.30 pm on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

Besides the existing responsibilities, Udhayanidhi, a film actor and producer, has been entrusted with Planning and Development, a communique from the Raj Bhavan said late on Saturday night. Currently, he also holds the portfolio of Special Programmes Implementation, which gives him power over other departments as well.

While party veteran and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy has been demoted to the Forest portfolio, other seniors in the Cabinet like Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan, KN Nehru and I Periasamy have been spared the axe. Ponmudy, who had to resign on being convicted and sentenced in a wealth case, was re-inducted after securing a stay from the Supreme Court.

Those who have been axed fromthe Cabinet are Mano Thangaraj, Milk and Dairy Development Minister, Gingee KS Masthan, Minister for Minority Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils and Tourism Minister K Ramachanrdran, who had been made the Government Whip.

Along with Senthil Balaji, former Dairy Development Minister ‘Aavdi’ SM Nasser, a confidant of Stalin, is making a comeback. The new faces inducted into the ministry are Dr Govi Chezhiyan and R Rajendran.

In a significant move, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, holding the Adi Dravidar Welfare (Dalit) portfolio, has been elevated as Minister for Human Resources. Forest Minister Mathiventhan has been shifted to Adi Dravidar Welfare. Senior Minister Raja Kannappan, holding Backward Classes Welfare, has been moved to Dairy Development. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will hold the additional charge of Environment and Climate Change while Meyyanathan, Minister for Climate Change, will take over the charge of Backward Classes Welfare.