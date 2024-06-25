UDF disrupts Kerala Assembly proceedings over remission TP Chandrasekharan murder convicts

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) disrupted the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday after Speaker A N Shamseer denied the opposition’s notice for an emergency debate on the state government’s move to grant special remission to T P Chandrasekharan murder case convicts.

Speaker A N Shamseer on Tuesday refused permission for the notice moved by TP Chandrasekharan’s widow and RMP MLA KK Rema, seeking suspension of proceedings to discuss the alleged move of the LDF government to grant special remission to the TP murder case convicts.

“Since it has been made clear that such a move had not taken place, and also because there is no urgency involved, I decline the notice,” the Speaker ruled.

Responding to the Speaker’s decision, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan accused the Chair of committing a shocking breach of parliamentary etiquette by endeavouring to reply for the government. He pointed out the impropriety in the Speaker responding to an issue on behalf of the government.

“The government had set the sentence remission process in fast motion. Denying it is a barefaced lie and challenge to the rule of law”, he said.

Satheesan said he’s in possession of a letter from the jail superintendent to the police commissioner seeking details of the prisoners – including the murder convicts – for early remission. He also showed a copy of the letter which revealed that Rema’s statement was taken by the police on June 22 seeking her stand on giving remission to the convicts.

Satheesan alleged that Speaker was scared to allow discussion on the issue. Though VD Satheesasn tried to make his point clear, the Speaker didn’t permit him to speak, and switched off his microphone Angered over the Speakers attitude, Opposition legislators trooped to the well of the House and disrupted the proceedings.

The opposition legislators shouted slogans against the government. The Speaker hurried through the day’s business and adjourned the House for the day.

Later, speaking to media persons in the Assembly’s media room, VD Satheesan alleged that conspiracy to repeal the sentence was a long and drawn-out process that commenced in 2018.

“These convicts are getting undue preference and five-star facilities even in the prison. It’s they who decide their menu. Rema had sought clarification on the parole details of these prisoners five months ago, but to no avail. We understand that they have been blackmailing the CPI-M”, said Satheesan.

The Speaker has given the reply which should have been given by the Chief Minister in the assembly, he said.

“If remissions would be granted to TP Chandrasekharan murder case convicts, Kerala would witness the sort of agitation in which Chief Minister and other ministers of his cabinet would not be able to step out of their residences,” said VD Satheesan.

Meanwhile, KK Rema said she will meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan and will urge him not to grant remission to convicts in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case.

T P Chandrasekharan, 52, a former leader of the CPI-M,was brutally murdered by the gang near Onchiyam on the night of May 4, 2012, as he was riding home on his motorcycle. His body bore 51 hack wounds, and his face was entirely disfigured by the attackers.