Coming out of the tripartite meeting between Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, Sharad Pawar confirmed on Friday that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will lead the alliance in Maharashtra.

The meeting was underway but Sharad Pawar followed by Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray came out.

Right after Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray while speaking to the media said, “The meeting was fruitful and positive. When we will have answers, we will come back to you.”

The tripartite meeting that came after a series of meeting between NCP with Congress, NCP with Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP with their pre-poll allies.

After the meeting, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said in a press conference that the meeting will continue tomorrow as well.

“Today we had a fruitful meeting between the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena. We reached many conclusions but the talks will continue tomorrow as well,” said Congress leader Shivraj Chavan.

“Discussion between Congress and NCP held this morning where we reached a common conclusion. We came to Mumbai and a meeting between the three parties took place,” he added.

On the question about the CM, he responded, “When all the issues will be finalized, we’ll come back to you.”

In a separate interaction with media, senior Congress leader Praful Patel said, “The three parties had met on several issues and the outcome was positive. Still, talks remain on a few points and we will come back to you.”

A press conference is scheduled for tomorrow and it is expected that the curtain will go off from the arithmetic of government formation in Maharashtra by the newly formed alliance of the three parties.