In order to tackle the novel coronavirus scare which has affected Maharashtra the most, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday has sought peoples’ cooperation to fight the deadly virus.

Thackeray assured that the state and centre are “fully geared” for what he termed as ‘a world war’ that has been waged against the coronavirus.

“Like in the days of the (1971) India-Pakistan War, the siren has been sounded. We all have to be alert and fight this global war. This virus is spreading step-by-step and Maharashtra has the highest number of affected,” he said.

He urged the people of Maharashtra to reduce the crowds in public place and avoid social contacts.

“There is some improvement. But more needs to be done. Please try to remain indoors as far as possible, avoid all unnecessary commutes/travels and exercise precautions at all times. Work from home as far as possible. Those with the ‘quarantine stamps’ must not step out,” he said.

As of now, the country has reported 169 cases of novel coronavirus. The number of infected people worldwide rose to 218,631 and claimed 8,810 lives.

As a precautionary measure, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Open Learning and all higher education institutions have postponed the ongoing examinations for 10 days.