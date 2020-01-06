Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday compared Sunday’s violence in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai 12 years ago while terming the masked individuals as “cowards”.

Thackeray further called for a thorough investigation into the identity of the masked people, who unleashed an unprecedented attack on the students and teachers of the prestigious university.

“Why were the attackers face covered? Why are they hiding? I was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks… They are cowards,” Thackeray said condemning the violence strongly.

He said “those who indulged in the violence need to be unmasked and their faces must be known to the whole country”, adding that in due course they are bound to be exposed.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that there is an atmosphere of fear among the students in the country, and asserted that it was necessary to instil confidence back in the students.

Scenes of terror were witnessed at JNU for over two hours on Sunday night as masked individuals armed with hammers, iron rods, sledgehammers and stones attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

At least 34 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh — who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod — were injured as chaos reigned on the campus.

Thackeray’s remarks came as hundreds of students from various organisations, NGOs and prominent personalities staged a sit-in protest on Monday at the iconic Gateway of India, to condemn the hooliganism in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Many carried the Tricolour, candles, handwritten banners and posters expressing solidarity with the JNU students and raised slogans demanding action against those involved in the attack.

Several political leaders from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi slammed the violence against the JNU students-teachers and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

Earlier in December, Thackeray had likened police action on Jamia Millia Islamia University students to that of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, as he appealed to the Centre to not deal with the youth in such a manner.

Speaking on police crackdown on students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Shiv Sena chief said he was reminded of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Violence erupted following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Bill on December 15 evening.